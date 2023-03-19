Amritpal Singh hunt updates: Police seize 2 cars of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief
Check out live updates of state-wide operation by Punjab Police to hunt down self-styled radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh
A massive manhunt has been launched in Punjab to arrest self-styled radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh. Punjab Police has declared him a ‘fugitive’ and he is on the run since Saturday.
A total of 78 people have been arrested so far, including six to sever gunmen of Amritpal. Security has been beefed up in many places across the state and there has been intensive vehicle checking. Police have been deployed outside Singh's house. According to police, 13 rifles along with one revolver and 373 live cartridges have been seized so far during the state-wide operation.
Check out live updates here:
Mar 19, 2023 01:01 PM IST
Jalandhar Police recovers car in which Amritpal Singh fled
Jalandhar Police have recovered ISUZU car in which Amritapal Singh has reportedly fled from Mehatpur-Malsian road. Car was recovered from a village in Shahkot. A special search operation is underway in Bathinda as well as apprehensions are that Amritpal could have moved to Mansa near Bathinda.
Mar 19, 2023 12:58 PM IST
Punjab police and Rapid Action Force conduct flag march amid crackdown on Amritpal Singh
Punjab Police and Rapid Action Force conduct flag march in Jalandhar as efforts are underway to nab pro-Khalistan "Waris Punjab De" chief Amritpal Singh. (ANI)