Punjab and Haryana HC notice to Punjab on plea seeking ‘release’ of Amritpal

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 19, 2023 09:36 PM IST

The habeas corpus plea was from Iman Singh Khara, legal adviser, Waris Punjab De, demanding Amritpal’s “release’, who in his plea claimed that Amritpal was in illegal custody of the police (Representational Photo (Shutterstock) )
The habeas corpus plea was from Iman Singh Khara, legal adviser, Waris Punjab De, demanding Amritpal’s “release’, who in his plea claimed that Amritpal was in illegal custody of the police. The plea also demanded to appoint a warrant officer to visit the spot.

The high court bench of justice NS Shekahwat, which took up the matter for urgent hearing on Sunday evening, has issued notice of motion on the plea for Tuesday. But the bench has not appointed a warrant officer, confirmed Punjab’s advocate general Vinod Ghai. The hearing took place at the house of justice Shekhawat.

The plea claimed the Punjab Police along with paramilitary forces “detained” Amritpal from the area of Shahkot in Jalandhar “illegally and forcibly” without disclosing any reason. It has been 24 hours since the time of “detention” but neither his family has been informed nor he has been produced before a court, the plea said, also claiming that there was danger to his life.

