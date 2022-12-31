Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Can't have such culture': BJP MP Pragya Thakur denounces celebrating New Year

'Can't have such culture': BJP MP Pragya Thakur denounces celebrating New Year

india news
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 11:45 PM IST

The BJP MP hits out at those who celebrate New Year by drinking alcohol and dance.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur was speaking at an event in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur once again made a controversy-stirring statement on the eve of New Year. At an event in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, she said those who drink alcohol and dance on December 31 and whose day begins at afternoon the next day cannot experience novelty. Imitating the western civilisation cannot in our culture, she added.

“What novelty will they experience those who drink alcohol and dance on December 31 and their morning begins in the afternoon next day. We cannot have such western culture,” Pragya Thakur was quoted as saying in Hindi by news agency ANI.

Read| On Pragya Thakur's ‘sharpen knives’ remark, Kanhaiya's swipe at Amit Shah

She made this comment days after she was booked for her alleged hate speech in Karnataka's Shivamogga. She was making remarks on ‘love jihad’ at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention where she made suggestions to illegally keep weapons.

“Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god," Thakur had added.

She was later booked under IPC sections - 153A, 153B, 268, 295A, 298, 504 and 508 after a Congress leader filed a complaint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
sadhvi pragya singh thakur bjp new year year ender
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP