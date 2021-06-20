Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Can't pay 4 lakh to kins of Covid-19 victims: Centre to SC
india news

Can't pay 4 lakh to kins of Covid-19 victims: Centre to SC

The Centre’s affidavit came in response to a PIL seeking 'minimum standards of relief' and ex-gratia payment to Covid-19 deceased.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The Centre filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court in response to petitions seeking compensation of 4 lakh to family members of those who died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), reports news agency ANI.

The Centre filed the affidavit that it cannot pay the compensation amount to the next of kin of the deceased as it would entail a huge financial liability.

The Centre, however, made clear that it had already made payments and a slew of government measures have been introduced for the needy persons.

The Centre also further submitted to the apex court in its affidavit that the Union and all the state governments have spent huge amounts for needy persons, to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and that their finances are overstretched.

A report in Bar and Bench said that the petition was filed by advocates Gaurav Kumar Bansal and Reepal Kansal had referred to Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, according to which, the national authority shall recommend guidelines for the minimum standards of relief to be provided to persons affected by disaster, which shall include ex-gratia assistance.

The Supreme Court, earlier on May 24 had issued a notice to the Centre, on hearing petitions seeking direction to the concerned authorities to provide ex gratia compensation of 4 lakhs to the family members of those who have succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) letter in view of Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

