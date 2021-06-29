Cap on idols' height, no promotion: Maharashtra releases guidelines for Ganesh Utsav

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued guidelines for Ganesh Utsav to be celebrated in September. Under the guidelines, the government restricted the height of idols to just 2-4 feet. The government also made it mandatory for directed organisers to avoid advertisements or promotional items that may attract large crowds to the pandal, as per the release.

The guidelines were released as the state is battling the Covid-19 surge, while the cases of Delta plus mutations are on the rise. Over the last few days, the number of daily cases recorded a steady downward trend, however with the Delta plus now making its ground in the country and the imminent threat of a third wave, the authorities in state are still being cautious about the reopening of the stat

In the guidelines, the government suggested to "ideally install metal or marble idols," for the most-awaited festivities of Maharashtra. While those made of shadu clay "must be immersed at home or in artificial tanks," it stated. "Installation and immersion processions must strictly adhere to Covid-19 norms of masks and social distancing," it also said.

The guidelines also made it mandatory for Ganesh Utsav mandals to take permission from local authorities. It also asked mandals (small campsites for festivities) to avoid bhajan-kirtan and other mass programmes, instead it suggested the organisers hold blood donation and social awareness camps. "The restrictions imposed to contain the outbreak will remain in force and no relaxation will be given during Ganesh Utsav. Mandals should also try to ensure darshan can be obtained by devotees through online mode," the state government said.

The festivities for Ganesh Utsav is scheduled to begin on September 10, but like last year, much of it is expected to be subdued due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the curbs placed by the government.

