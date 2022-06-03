Car almost drowns in waterlogged street along Assam-Meghalaya border | Watch

Southwest monsoon continues to trigger heavy rainfall in the northeastern states of Assam and Meghalaya on Friday as well. The situation has resulted in severe waterlogging in many regions, including the NH-37 at Jorabat in the outskirts of Assam's capital Guwahati along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

In a short video shared by news agency ANI, a car can be seen almost completely inundated in a heavily waterlogged street in Jorabat area. A string of shops that line both sides of the lane are also seen with rainwater almost entering inside.

The rain situation in Assam as well as Meghalaya is not likely to improve soon because the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very rainfall during the remaining part of Friday and Saturday (June 4). A similar weather alert has been issued over Assam on June 7 also.

Furthermore, the Met department has predicted widespread rainfall over the entire northeast India stretch, including Sikkim and sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next five days.

As per the latest bulletin by the IMD, the weather alerts have been issued owing to a cyclonic circulation that lies over north coastal Odisha, adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, and northwest Bay of Bengal. Besides, an east-west trough lies from east Uttar Pradesh to Nagaland along with strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India.

Monsoon's entry to Assam comes after a brief relief that the northeastern state got following the incessant rainfall last month. The downpours caused landslides and massive flooding, especially in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar and Darrang districts. According to the Assam State Disaster Management, at least 14 people have lost their lives in floods and landslides caused due to heavy rain, and more than 8 lakh population in over 3,000 villages have been affected so far.

