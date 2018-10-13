Car collides with truck in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, 3 children among 8 killed

Eight persons, including three children, were killed and three others injured Saturday when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, police said.

The passengers travelling in the car were going for a picnic from Salumbar town to Udaipur city, when the accident happened near Khairad area, they said.

Three students — Lakshya Yadav (4), Gauri Chaudhary (7), Upendra Singh (5) — and their teachers Manisha Goswami (28), Saroj Yadav (30), Monika Khateek (22), Geeta Ladauti and the owner of the school they taught, Santosh Rajput, died in the accident.

Two more children and a teacher were injured in the accident, SHO of Salumbar police station Shailendra Singh said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Udaipur and post-mortem of the bodies was underway, police said.

Udaipur is set around a series of artificial lakes and is known for its royal residences.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 15:32 IST