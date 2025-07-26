Car falls into Ditch following directions on Google Maps in Navi Mumbai, woman rescued

A woman in Navi Mumbai accidentally drove her Audi car into a ditch after following the directions from Google Maps. The incident happened after the woman, who was heading from Belapur to Ulwe, drove from under the Belapur bridge and ended up in a ditch. The woman who was alone in the car was then rescued by the marine security officials, who quickly pulled her out of the ditch.(ANI)

The woman was supposed to take the Bay bridge in Belapur, but the the navigation app directed her to a route beneath the bridge, heading towards Dhruvatara Jetty, News18 reported.

As she continued to follow the directions, minutes later, she drove into the ditch.

The woman who was alone in the car was then rescued by the marine security officials, who quickly pulled her out of the ditch. The rescue operation took only a few minutes, and the woman was taken out of the ditch safely.

At around 1 am on Friday, police received information that an Audi car had fallen into a Belapur ditch, Assistant Police Inspector Belapur Narayan Palampalle told ANI. He further said that the team of marine security guards, along with the local police, went to the location and found that the woman was heading towards Ulwe, and instead of going from the bridge, she followed the direction from Google Maps and took the route from under the bridge.

“Following this, her car fell into a ditch, causing the accident. The woman was safely rescued using a boat belonging to the marine security team,” the police said.

This is not the first case of Google Maps causing accidents and landing people in wrong places. Last year, three people lost their lives after their car veered off an under-construction bridge following Google Maps. The car fell from 50 feet into the river below when the app failed to show that a portion of the bridge was damaged.

In January this year, two French tourists got lost on a deserted road after taking a shortcut suggested by Google Maps. The duo was heading to Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, from Delhi when they got stranded in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.