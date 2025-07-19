Search
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's escort vehicle overturns in Mandya, four injured

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 19, 2025 07:55 pm IST

The driver of the escort vehicle reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to topple and injuring four occupants.

Four people travelling in Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar's escort vehicle were injured after the vehicle overturned in Srirangapatna taluk on Saturday.

People gather after an escort vehicle of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's convoy overturned near Srirangapatna, in Mandya district, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (PTI)

The incident took place near the TM Hosuru gate while Shivakumar was returning to Bengaluru in a convoy following his participation in a convention in Mysuru, PTI reported, citing officials.

The driver of the escort vehicle reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to topple and injuring four occupants. The impact of the crash led to partial damage to the vehicle.

A senior police officer said that the injured people were given first aid at the scene and later shifted to a hospital for further treatment.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
