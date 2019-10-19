Carjacked truck bearing 1080 bags of basmati recovered from Tarn Taran; 1 held

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:54 IST

A truck, comprising 1080 bags of basmati rice, which had been carjacked on October 10 was recovered from Tarn Taran on Friday.

The police also arrested Gurwinder Singh aka Bachi of Sakeyanwala village. However, four of his accomplices — Kartar Singh of Khozkipur, Jaswinder Singh of Sakeyanwali, Balla of Satheyala and Ballu of Dhayanpura village—are absconding.

The accused had made off with the truck and rice bags worth ₹34 lakh after threatening the driver with sharp-edged weapons near Tung village, said SP Jagjit Singh Walia: “A team led by station house officer (SHO) of Harike police station Harmanjit Singh was formed to arrest the accused.”

“The team learnt that one Gurwinder Singh of Sakeyanwala village was involved in the loot. A raid was conducted and the accused was arrested, after which the police were able to recover the truck,” he said.

A case under Section 379B (theft by force), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Three bike lifters arrested, 7 bikes recovered

Three members of a bike-lifters’ gang were arrested from Sursingh village, 30 km from the district headquarters, and seven stolen bikes were recovered from them on Friday.

Those arrested are Jasbir Singh, Dilbagh Singh and Baljit Singh of Sursingh village. Police said six more members of the gang are absconding. Cops also recovered two air conditioners and seized three sharp-edged weapons. SP SP Jagjit Singh Walia said the arrested had been sent to police remand.

