‘Carry 20,000 TBH, confirmed return tickets’: India issues 11-point travel advisory for Thailand travelers

The Indian Embassy in Thailand has issued an eleven-point travel advisory for those visiting the country amid tightening of the latter's 60 day visa-free policy back in May 2026. The advisory lists a set of reminders and measures for travellers to keep in mind in order to ensure smooth operations.

The Indian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand issues a list of travel advisory guidelines for Indians following the latter's decision to scrap its 60-day visa-free policy (Representational/ Getty Images)

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As per the Embassy's advisory, visitors are required to carry a valid passport with at least six months of additional validity from the date of arrival. Visitors are also required to ensure that they have confirmed return tickets, hotel bookings, an appropriate travel visa along with clear travel plans and itineraries before flying in.

According to the advisory, travellers are required to fill up the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), open to access up to 72 hours before arrival and are advised to keep their individual travel documents for each member of the group ready before heading to the immigration counter upon arrival.

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{{^usCountry}} Those wishing to avail the Visa waiver facility (VOA) must carry at least THB 20,000 per passenger in cash. The facility is advisably only open to those who don't already have a job offer in hand. Those who are merely transiting through Thailand are required to keep all relevant papers along with the required visa for the final destination country in their possession. Full list of advisory pointer issued by the Embassy Visitors should carry valid passport, with at least 06 months validity, from the date of arrival.

Visitors should have confirmed return tickets.

Visitors should have confirmed Hotel bookings.

Visitors should have clear travel plans and itineraries.

Visitors should fill up Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) which can be filled within 72 hours before arrival.

Visitors should have appropriate visa according to the purpose of their travel.

Tourists visiting to avail Visa waiver facility/ VOA should carry at least THB 20,000 per passenger in cash.

All the documents should be handy before moving towards Immigration counter on arrival.

If the visitors are coming in a group, every member should carry the documents mentioned above individually.

Visitors are advised not to avail Visa waiver/ VOA facility, if they have got job offer.

Visitors, transiting through Thailand, should possess all the relevant papers related to the final destination country with appropriate Visa, as necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those wishing to avail the Visa waiver facility (VOA) must carry at least THB 20,000 per passenger in cash. The facility is advisably only open to those who don't already have a job offer in hand. Those who are merely transiting through Thailand are required to keep all relevant papers along with the required visa for the final destination country in their possession. Full list of advisory pointer issued by the Embassy Visitors should carry valid passport, with at least 06 months validity, from the date of arrival.

Visitors should have confirmed return tickets.

Visitors should have confirmed Hotel bookings.

Visitors should have clear travel plans and itineraries.

Visitors should fill up Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) which can be filled within 72 hours before arrival.

Visitors should have appropriate visa according to the purpose of their travel.

Tourists visiting to avail Visa waiver facility/ VOA should carry at least THB 20,000 per passenger in cash.

All the documents should be handy before moving towards Immigration counter on arrival.

If the visitors are coming in a group, every member should carry the documents mentioned above individually.

Visitors are advised not to avail Visa waiver/ VOA facility, if they have got job offer.

Visitors, transiting through Thailand, should possess all the relevant papers related to the final destination country with appropriate Visa, as necessary. {{/usCountry}}

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Thailand scraps its visa-free policy

The advisory comes against Thailand's May 2026 decision to scrap its 60 day visa-free policy to all 93 countries, including India. Thailand foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow had stated at the time that the unilateral decision was part of a broader crackdown on limiting transnational crime and those abusing the visa system rather than signaling a policy shift towards any specific country.

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As per the official website of the Thailand government's PR department, the decision was made on May 19 in view of national security, tourism and economic interests, reciprocity, reduction of overlapping visa privileges that may cause confusion for travellers, and the convenience now offered by the E-Visa mechanism.

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Under the revised Visa on Arrival policy, the maximum period you can legally stay in the country per entry is capped at just 15 days, a drop from the previous 60-day window. Travellers may alternatively apply for an e-Visa 3-5 days before their trip.

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