Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Case against Rajasthan teacher who celebrated Pak cricket team’s win over India
india news

Case against Rajasthan teacher who celebrated Pak cricket team’s win over India

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers on Wednesday reached the school campus and hoisted the national flag to mark their protest against the teacher’s posts
The teacher claimed her posts were taken out of context and she loved India as much as any other Indian. (HT Photo/Representative use)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 11:37 AM IST
By Sachin Saini

A private school in Udaipur district of Rajasthan terminated a teacher after her alleged celebration of Pakistan cricket team’s victory over the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup match played on Sunday generated huge backlash on social media questioning her patriotism and demanding her sacking.

“As per the decision taken in the meeting, the teacher is expelled from the school from immediate effect,” stated the termination letter. The decision was also confirmed by the chairman of the school without stating the reason.However, school authorities aware of the developments said she was removed for her pro-Pakistan posts.

The teacher in question later released an apology, claiming her WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan’s victory was misunderstood and so was her proclaimed support for India’s arch rival nation, which was all done in jest.

“Jeet Gaaye…We won,” her WhatsApp status, posted along with a picture of the Pakistan cricket team said after their 1st victory against India in 13 attempts in a world cup match. Her WhatsApp status drew the attention of a parent who asked the teacher if she supported Pakistan and she replied in the affirmative. Soon a screenshot of her WhatsApp status and purported admission of support to Pakistan spread on social media, inviting condemnation and also expulsion from her school.

RELATED STORIES

The teacher claimed her posts were taken out of context and she loved India as much as any other Indian. She said her family was divided into two teams over the match and each team was supporting one side in the contest. As her team was supporting Pakistan, she posted the celebratory status on WhatsApp. She added she thought it to be a “joke” when a parent asked her if she loved Pakistan.

Also Read: Waqar Younis apologises for his ‘namaz’ comment after India-Pakistan match

“As the message [from the parent] had emojis and it was in light moments, I replied in Yes. But, it doesn’t mean anywhere that I support Pakistan. I am an Indian and I love India. I love India as much as everyone else,” the teacher said in her defence.

She further said, “As soon as I realised that I had made a mistake, I deleted the status message... realising that it was giving a wrong message. I am sorry if I have hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

A local organisation has lodged a police complaint against her.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers on Wednesday reached the school campus and hoisted the national flag to mark their protest against the teacher’s posts.

Circle inspector, AmbaMata police station area, Narpat Singh said a local organisation has lodged a complaint against the teacher following which a case under IPC Section 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) has been lodged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India committed to supplying affordable medicines to the world: Health minister

India to soon roll out guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination drive for children

BJP to send 3-member committee to Odisha over Kalahandi teacher murder case

India records 585 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, 482 of them from Kerala
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP