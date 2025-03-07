Case against ‘yeshu yeshu’ pastor Bajinder Singh for sex harassment, mental torture

The National Commission for Women (NCW) called for Punjabi pastor Bajinder Singh to be arrested after a woman alleged that he had sexually harassed, mentally tortured and intimidated her. Punjabi pastor Bajinder Singh allegedly sexual harassed a young woman who attended his church service(Bajinder Singh/Facebook)

In a post on X, the NCW said, "Under the direction of Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, NCW has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports on Pastor Bajinder Singh, booked for sexual harassment in Jalandhar, Punjab.

The women's commission also urged authorities to take prompt and striction against Singh under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and to also provide protection for the victim.

A case has been registered against the pastor under sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant had previously stated that she was being pressured to withdraw her statement. Supporters of the self-styled godman have held massive protests claiming that the victim had given a false statement and that he was innocent.

The NCW have asked for the Action Taken Report (ATR) and First Information Report (FIR) in 3 days to further determine what happened.

A special investigation team has also been formed to probe the charges against the pastor, who is famous for his exuberant church services on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Singh has denied all allegations, stating that he would take action against those who have wronged, “I have two children at home, I am the father of small children, I can never do such a wrong thing.”

Bajinder Singh sexual harassment case

On February 20, the victim lodged a complaint under the Kapurthala police jurisdiction in Jalanadhar alleging that Bajinder Singh, a popular pastor from Punjab, had allegedly touched her on multiple occasions since 2020 and had also sent her inappropriate messages.

The victim said that she and her parents had been visiting the Church of Glory and Wisdom, founded by Singh, since 2017, and she had been a part of his ‘worship’ team from 2020-22. During this time, he had taken her phone number and started sending messages to her.

“While talking to me over the phone, he used to indulge in unwanted and vulgar conversations to which I always objected,” the woman said in her complaint.

“In 2022, I attended his congregations on Sunday, where he used to touch me inappropriately when I was alone in his cabin,” she alleged. She also claimed that Bajinder Singh would follow her while she was on her way to college.

The woman also alleged that Singh was involved in opium trading and “selling girls” to brothels.

This is not the first time Bajinder Singh has been involved in a case of sexual misconduct. In 2018, Singh was also booked in a rape case, where the victim alleged he raped her at his house in Sector 63, Chandigarh, and even recorded a video of the sexual assault.

His church had also been targeted by the Income Tax department after allegations of fraud emerged when devotees alleged that he had taken money from them and promised miracles which never seemed to come true.