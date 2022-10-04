Home / India News / Case filed against Hindu group for depicting Mahatma Gandhi as asura

Case filed against Hindu group for depicting Mahatma Gandhi as asura

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 08:32 AM IST

Chandrachur Goswami, the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha’s state working president, said the purpose of the exercise was to depict Gandhi as evil

Congress leader Koustav Bagchi was among those who lodged a complaint against the Hindu group. (Twitter)
Congress leader Koustav Bagchi was among those who lodged a complaint against the Hindu group. (Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent

The Kolkata Police have filed a case against Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha for placing an idol of Mahatma Gandhi instead of the asura (demon) at the feet of the Durga idol at a community puja. Durga slayed the demon Mahishasura to save the earth, according to Hindu scriptures.

Police removed Gandhi’s idol from the venue of the puja on Sunday when his birth anniversary was being observed after its photos surfaced on social media and triggered protests.

“A case has been registered on the basis of a specific complaint,” said a Kolkata Police officer late on Monday.

Chandrachur Goswami, the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha’s state working president, earlier said he was unaware of any case. “Nobody has contacted us and no member of our party has been arrested,” said Goswami. He said the purpose of the exercise was to depict Gandhi as evil. “By the time the police came and replaced Gandhi’s idol with that of the asura, our mission was complete.”

Congress leader Koustav Bagchi was among those who lodged a complaint against the Hindu group and mailed a copy it to chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “To the best of my knowledge, no formal case was registered till Monday afternoon,” Bagchi said.

The West Bengal Provincial Hindu Mahasabha, the party which Shyama Prasad Mookerjee headed, claimed it has no link with the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha. In 1951, Mookerjee formed the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

West Bengal Provincial Hindu Mahasabha chief Shambhunath Ganguly said the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha is a new outfit with many factions. “Like every year, our Durga puja has been organised at Girish Park in north Kolkata. Anirban Ganguly, BJP leader and director of the Delhi-based Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, inaugurated our puja on Friday.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out