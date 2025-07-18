Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
Case filed against Jitendra Awhad after NCP (SP), BJP workers clash in Maharashtra assembly

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 02:51 pm IST

The clash between the supporters of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar came after the two MLAs themselves had a heated exchange.

A case has been filed against NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad at the Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai, day after a fight broke out between the supporters of the NCP leader and BJP workers at the Maharashtra assembly complex, ANI reported.

NCP-Sharad Pawar Party of thane workers staged a Jodo Maro movement outside the Thane NCP office against the image of MLA Gopichand Padalkar, who made personal comments on NCP-Sharad Pawar Party's MLA and Legislative Group Leader Jitendra Awhad in Thane. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (praful Gangurde)
NCP-Sharad Pawar Party of thane workers staged a Jodo Maro movement outside the Thane NCP office against the image of MLA Gopichand Padalkar, who made personal comments on NCP-Sharad Pawar Party's MLA and Legislative Group Leader Jitendra Awhad in Thane.

The clash between the supporters of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar came after the two MLAs themselves had a heated exchange.

