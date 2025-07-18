Case filed against Jitendra Awhad after NCP (SP), BJP workers clash in Maharashtra assembly

A case has been filed against NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad at the Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai, day after a fight broke out between the supporters of the NCP leader and BJP workers at the Maharashtra assembly complex, ANI reported. NCP-Sharad Pawar Party of thane workers staged a Jodo Maro movement outside the Thane NCP office against the image of MLA Gopichand Padalkar, who made personal comments on NCP-Sharad Pawar Party's MLA and Legislative Group Leader Jitendra Awhad in Thane. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (praful Gangurde)

The clash between the supporters of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar came after the two MLAs themselves had a heated exchange.