Case filed against Jitendra Awhad after NCP (SP), BJP workers clash in Maharashtra assembly

The clash between the supporters of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar came after the two MLAs themselves had a heated exchange.
A case has been filed against NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad at the Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai, day after a fight broke out between the supporters of the NCP leader and BJP workers at the Maharashtra assembly complex, ANI reported.
The clash between the supporters of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar came after the two MLAs themselves had a heated exchange.