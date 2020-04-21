Cases near 2000 in Gujarat, 20% patients recover in Delhi: Covid-19 state tally

india

India has reported 47 coronavirus deaths and 1336 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health, India’s total number of coronavirus cases have jumped to 18,601. The figure includes 14759 active cases, 3252 cured or discharged patients and 590 fatalities.

7 Indian states have more than 1000 coronavirus cases, these include Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, coronavirus cases near 5000-mark while in Delhi the Covid-19 tally is slightly over 2000 cases.

Here’s statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 4666 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 232 deaths so far while 572 patients have recovered.

Delhi

Delhi has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 2081 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 47 people have died from the infection while 431 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 1939 coronavirus cases and 131 recoveries so far. 71 people have died from the infection in the state.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 1576 on Tuesday. The state has reported 25 fatalities, and 205 patients have recovered from the infection.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 1520 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 457 recoveries and 17 Covid-19 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 1485 positive cases of coronavirus. 74 people have died from Covid-19 here while 127 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

1184 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 140 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 18 have died from the infection here.

Telangana

873 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 190 people have made a recovery from the virus while 23 people have died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 722 positive Covid-19 patients and 92 cases of recovery. 20 people have died.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 408 coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Kerala has witnessed three deaths due to Covid-19 while 291 people have successfully recovered.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 408 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths. 112 people have been cured and discharged.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 368. 5 people have died from the infection while 71 were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 254 and 245 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 16 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. 127 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 38 in Punjab.

In West Bengal, 392 people have been infected by the coronavirus. There have been 12 deaths and 73 recoveries in the state. Odisha has 74 Covid-19 positive patients, 24 have recovered while one person has died. In Bihar, 113 people have tested positive for coronavirus, two people have died while 42 patients have recovered.

Assam has reported 35 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 19 people have recovered. Uttarakhand has 46 coronavirus patients, 18 patients have recovered from the infection. In Chandigarh, 26 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 13 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 16 coronavirus cases, 11 have recovered. Chhattisgarh has recorded 36 cases of coronavirus and 25 people have recovered.

Ladakh has 18 patients, 14 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Himachal Pradesh has 39 cases, one patient has died and 16 have recovered. Pondicherry has reported seven cases, 3 have recovered. Jharkhand has 46 Covid-19 cases, two patients have died. Meghalaya has reported 11 cases and one death.

Manipur had reported two coronavirus cases, both patients have recovered. Tripura has two cases of coronavirus, one has recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

India entered the seventh day of the extended lockdown phase on Tuesday.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.