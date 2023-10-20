‘Cash for query’ row: TMC distances itself from Mahua Moitra

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided against commenting on allegations against its Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra of receiving money and gifts for posing questions in Parliament, two leaders of the party said.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. (ANI)

A TMC lawmaker said the party has taken a stand of not commenting on the issue. A second leader echoed the lawmaker. “The party will not comment on this. She [Moitra] has already issued a statement,” said the second leader.

Darshan Hiranandani, the businessman named in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Nishikant Dubey’s complaint to the Lok Sabha speaker against Moitra, gave a signed affidavit on Thursday corroborating the ruling party MP’s claims. The ethics committee of Parliament is looking into Dubey’s complaint. If found guilty, Moitra could be expelled from Parliament.

In July, the TMC distanced itself from Moitra’s remarks calling Goddess Kali a “meat-eating and alcohol-accepting Goddess”. The BJP lodged multiple complaints against her for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

Moitra unfollowed the party after TMC tweeted that “her views expressed on Goddess Kaali have been made in her personal capacity and are not endorsed by the party in any manner or form.”

A third TMC leader pointed out West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee pulled up Moitra at a public meeting in the Nadia district in December 2021. “Banerjee was visibly peeved at growing factionalism within the party ranks in the district.”

In December 2020, Moita drew flak for purportedly describing the media as “two paisa worth”

Hiranandani, who confirmed over WhatsApp that he released the statement, admitted that he gave Moitra information on the basis of which she posed questions attacking the Adani Group. He added she received information from others on this and gifted her “expensive luxury items” besides underwriting the “renovation of her official” bungalow. Hiranandani alleged she provided him with her Parliament login and password so that he could “post the questions directly on her behalf”.

Moitra denied the charges, saying the leaked affidavit was part of BJP’s broader strategy to discredit her and divert attention from pressing concerns related to the Adani Group.

Lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, a former friend of Moitra, has filed a complaint against her with the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging that the MP received money and gifts for posing questions in Parliament.

Dubey and Dehadrai were scheduled to testify before the parliamentary ethics committee on October 26.

