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Cash rains down Mohali high-rise during ED raid in realty fraud case

A money laundering probe in Punjab's real estate escalated as cash was thrown from a high-rise amid ED searches of builders linked to fraud.

Published on: May 08, 2026 04:36 am IST
By Vishal Rambani, Navrajdeep Singh
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Chandigarh/Amritsar

Cash rains down Mohali high-rise during ED raid in realty fraud case

A high-stakes money laundering investigation into Punjab’s real estate sector took a dramatic turn on Thursday morning when occupants of a luxury high-rise in Mohali allegedly threw bags stuffed with cash from a ninth-floor window to evade Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

The agency conducted simultaneous searches at 12 locations across Chandigarh, Mohali, and Patiala as part of a probe targeting prominent builders and facilitators accused of obtaining change of land use (CLU) licences through fraudulent means, cheating investors, and defaulting on hundreds of crores in government fees.

Residents of Western Towers in Kharar witnessed chaos during their morning walk as two bags containing about 20 lakh in 500 denominations were flung from Flat 906. The flat is reportedly linked to an IT businessman currently under the ED scanner. While some bundles scattered across the society grounds, ED officials quickly secured the area and took possession of the cash.

According to officials, the ED raids are linked to a case involving the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

They said the ED investigation has revealed a multi-layered financial fraud where developers allegedly obtained change of land use certificates through misrepresentation and collusion with officials to bypass urban planning norms. Once these licences were secured, the firms launched infrastructure projects in Mohali district, particularly in New Chandigarh, to collect hundreds of crores from gullible investors, they added.

Despite amassing these huge collections, the developers systematically defaulted on external development charges and licence fees owed to GMADA, resulting in losses to the state exchequer.

The federal agency is now tracing the proceeds of crime to determine if these diverted funds were moved through middlemen to provide political cover for the defaulting firms.

(With input by Surjit Singh in Amritsar)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Rambani

Vishal Rambani is an assistant editor covering Punjab. A journalist with over a decade of experience, he writes on politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues. He has several investigative stories to his credit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Navrajdeep Singh

Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

enforcement directorate mohali chandigarh
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