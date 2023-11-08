BJP MP claims CBI probe ordered against Mahua Moitra; she says, 'Welcome to count my shoes’

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed on Wednesday that Lokpal had ordered a CBI probe against TMC MP Mahua Moitra into the cash-for-query scandal. In response to Dubey's X post, Moitra said the agency was welcome to "come and count my shoes".

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"On my complaint, Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry against accused Mahua Moitra for indulging in corruption at the cost of national security," he wrote on X.

Last month, Dubey lodged a complaint against Moitra to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla -- who referred the complaint to the ethics panel – saying the MP had accepted expensive gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for her parliamentary login credentials. Citing ‘evidence’ furnished by Moitra's former friend Jai Anant Dehadrai, he claimed Hiranandani would post questions directly in Parliament using her login credentials to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha is probing the allegations.

Mahua Moitra has denied any wrongdoings.

In her retort, Moitra wrote on X that CBI needed to file an FIR in what she called "Adani coal scam".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"For media calling me -- my answer: CBI needs to first file FIR on ₹13,000 crore Adani coal scam; National security issue is how dodgy FPI owned (inc Chinese & UAE ) Adani firms buying Indian ports and airports with the home ministry's clearance. Then CBI welcome to come, count my shoes," she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As of now, HT can't independently verify the MP's claim.

Dubey moved the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal against Mahua Moitra on October 21, accusing her of accepting bribes in lieu of asking questions in Parliament at the behest of Hiranandani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON