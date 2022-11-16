Cash-for-ticket row: ACB arrests three persons including relative of AAP MLA

Three men, including the brother-in-law of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Akhilesh Tripathi were arrested for allegedly taking ₹90 lakh from an AAP worker for the party’s ticket in the forthcoming MCD elections, officials of the anti-corruption branch (ACB) said on Tuesday.

ACB chief Madhur Verma said Om Singh, who is Tripathi’s brother-in-law, along with his two accomplices, Shiv Shankar Pandey (personal assistant of MLA Tripathi) and Prince Raghuvanshi were caught with ₹35 lakh that they were returning to the complainant because the party workers name was not in the list of those who were given tickets to contest the election next month.

Despite many calls and text messages, Tripathi who is legislator from Model Town constituency, was not available for any comments.

The MCD election will take place on December 4.

Shedding light on the case details, the ACB said on November 14, the complainant Gopal Khari approached the ACB alleging that the MLA Tripathi had asked for a bribe of ₹90 lakh to get a ticket from ward 69 (Kamla Nagar) for his wife, Shobha Khari.

“The complainant paid a bribe of ₹35 lakh to MLA Akhilesh Tripathi and ₹20 lakh to MLA of Wazirpur, Rajesh Gupta on the instructions of MLA Tripathi. He assured MLA Tripathi that the remaining money would be paid after his wife got the ticket. On November 12, the complainant did not find his wife’s name in the list of candidates released by party. The accused Om Singh contacted Khari (complainant) and said that the money will be returned and that he will give his wife a ticket in the next election. Khari has submitted video and audio recording of the conversation,” said ACB chief Verma.

The officer said on the intervening night of November 15-16, ACB laid a trap at Khari’s residence and caught the three men while returning the ₹35 lakh bribe money.

“We have registered a case and are probing the role of other people in the case,” added Verma.

HT has sought a reaction from the AAP. The copy will be updated when the party spokesperson comments on the development.