Friday, Jun 07, 2024
Caste and community break-up of the new Lok Sabha

ByGilles Verniers
Jun 07, 2024 07:48 AM IST

This article examines the caste profile of the new Lok Sabha by coding the caste of the main parties’ candidates as well as MPs

Caste was at the heart of the 2024 general elections. The two contending alliances, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Indian National Developmental Democratic Alliance (INDIA) , offered two contrasting visions of inclusion and social justice. The BJP focused on the integration of Hindu castes under a common religious umbrella. It promoted a welfare apparatus that targets individuals rather than groups. INDIA, on the other hand, made caste a key instrument of social justice, promising representation and a welfare regime that recognises the role caste plays in perpetuating inequalities. Both alliances claim to be inclusive of India’s caste diversity.

A view of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. (File Photo)
A view of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. (File Photo)
Caste and community representation in 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha.
Caste and community representation in 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha.
Hindi belt MPs in 2019 and 2024, by parties
Hindi belt MPs in 2019 and 2024, by parties
NDA and INDIA caste and community nomination and representation in 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha.
NDA and INDIA caste and community nomination and representation in 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha.

