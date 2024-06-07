Caste and community break-up of the new Lok Sabha

Caste was at the heart of the 2024 general elections. The two contending alliances, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Indian National Developmental Democratic Alliance (INDIA) , offered two contrasting visions of inclusion and social justice. The BJP focused on the integration of Hindu castes under a common religious umbrella. It promoted a welfare apparatus that targets individuals rather than groups. INDIA, on the other hand, made caste a key instrument of social justice, promising representation and a welfare regime that recognises the role caste plays in perpetuating inequalities. Both alliances claim to be inclusive of India’s caste diversity.

A view of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. (File Photo)