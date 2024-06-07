Caste and community break-up of the new Lok Sabha

This article examines the caste profile of the new Lok Sabha by coding the caste of the main parties’ candidates as well as MPs
Caste was at the heart of the 2024 general elections. The two contending alliances, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Indian National Developmental Democratic Alliance (INDIA) , offered two contrasting visions of inclusion and social justice. The BJP focused on the integration of Hindu castes under a common religious umbrella. It promoted a welfare apparatus that targets individuals rather than groups. INDIA, on the other hand, made caste a key instrument of social justice, promising representation and a welfare regime that recognises the role caste plays in perpetuating inequalities. Both alliances claim to be inclusive of India’s caste diversity.
