Cattle smuggling case: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s CA sent to 5 days ED custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded Manish Kothari, the chartered accountant for TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, to five days enforcement directorate (ED) custody in relation to the West Bengal cattle smuggling case.

ED informed the court that Kothari was the person who had laundered money for Mondal by creating shell companies. (PTI file image)

Kothari was arrested by ED on Tuesday and produced before Delhi Rouse avenue court where the agency submitted that they are seeking seven days custody for his interrogation.

ED informed the court that Kothari was the person who had laundered money for Mondal by creating shell companies and laundering the money through it.

ED also submitted that Mondal had claimed Kothari was the person who knew about everything.

On the other hand, advocate Raja Chatterjee appearing for Kothari submitted that his client has been cooperating with the investigation and has appeared before the federal agency whenever called.

He pointed out that Kothari had recently undergone a surgery and is in need for medical care.

Special judge Raghubir Singh, after hearing the submissions forwarded by the parties, remanded Kothari to ED custody till Monday.

Delhi Rouse avenue court had earlier on March 11 sent Mondal to 11 days ED custody.

CBI had initiated a probe after registration of an FIR against Satish Kumar, Mohd Enamul Haque, Mohd Anarul Sk, Golam Mustafa and other unknown people, for smuggling cattle.

ED had also registered a case of money laundering in connection to the CBI case and had filed a main prosecution complaint and two supplementary complaints.