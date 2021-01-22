Caught entering girlfriend’s home, shamed Rajasthan youth flees to Pakistan
- n the missing complaint, family members expressed apprehension that the boy might have crossed to Pakistan since the family lived very close to the Indo-Pak international border and they had relatives in Pabni village in Pakistan.
A youth in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, who was caught while attempting to secretly enter his girlfriend’s house, fled to Pakistan fearing infamy, claimed police.
After his family lodged a missing complaint, he was traced in Pakistan after more than a month-long probe. Pakistani rangers confirmed to the Border Security Force (BSF) that the youth was taken into custody by the Sindh police after he crossed over. Now, efforts are on to ensure his return.
19-year-old Gemara Ram Meghwal, a resident of Kumharo Ka Tiba of Sajjan Ka Paar village under Bijrad police station area in Barmer district, had crossed the international border on the intervening night of November 4 last year. His family members lodged a missing complaint with Bijrad police on November 16 after their search proved to be futile.
In the missing complaint, family members expressed apprehension that the boy might have crossed to Pakistan since the family lived very close to the Indo-Pak international border and they had relatives in Pabni village in Pakistan, which is located right across the border from their village. According to the complainant, Gemara Ram used to say he will go to Pakistan to meet the relatives.
Family members further claimed that they have got calls from their relatives in Pakistan confirming a boy had crossed the border and was arrested by the Pakistani police.
Jetha Ram, station house officer at Bijrad police station told HT that Gemara Ram had an affair with a girl, who was his neighbour. Gemara Ram’s family told cops that he was caught entering his girlfriend’s house on November 4 by her parents, who threatened to report the incident to his parents, making him flee to Pakistan fearing infamy.
Anand Sharma, superintendent of police in Barmer said that the police department had requested BSF to take up the matter with Pakistani authorities.
A BSF official, on condition of anonymity, said that efforts were being made to secure the boy’s return, but it was yet not clear by when he will be returned.
“Pakistani authorities have told us that they are fulfilling the due process and any decision on his return will be taken under the law of the land,” said the BSF official, who didn’t wish to be named.
The BSF official said that the youth had crossed the international border on November 4 last year, but the Pakistani authorities only confirmed his detention on January 5, after several meetings.
