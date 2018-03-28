 Caught on CCTV: Man runs over policemen at checkpoint in Andhra Pradesh | india news | Hindustan Times
Caught on CCTV: Man runs over policemen at checkpoint in Andhra Pradesh

The man, who was allegedly drunk, escaped by driving over the policement in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2018 16:23 IST
A youth stopped by policemen tries to escape by running over them in Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh.
A youth stopped by policemen tries to escape by running over them in Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh.(ANI Twitter)

An engineering student ran over two traffic policemen on Tuesday when he was stopped at a check-post in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district for checking.

The young man, who was allegedly drunk, escaped by driving over the policemen in front of Kakinada district superintendent of police’s office.

The police personnel have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Further investigation is on into the matter.

