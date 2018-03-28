Caught on CCTV: Man runs over policemen at checkpoint in Andhra Pradesh

An engineering student ran over two traffic policemen on Tuesday when he was stopped at a check-post in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district for checking.

The young man, who was allegedly drunk, escaped by driving over the policemen in front of Kakinada district superintendent of police’s office.

#WATCH: Youth stopped for checking by policemen at a checkpoint in Kakinada, tried to escape after running over them, allegedly in an inebriated condition. Accused arrested. Two policemen injured #AndhraPradesh (25.03.18) pic.twitter.com/AnrB75lZsP — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018

The police personnel have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Further investigation is on into the matter.