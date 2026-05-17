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‘Caused confusion in Murshidabad’: Congress' Adhir Chowdhury writes to Bengal CM over animal slaughter notice

Chowdhury said the public notice issued by the state government on May 13 regarding adherence to "Animal Slaughter Guidelines" has caused confusion and unrest.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 10:03 pm IST
PTI |
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Senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Sunday sought the intervention of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari over the state government's public notice on animal slaughter guidelines, as it has caused "confusion and unrest", particularly among the minority community in Murshidabad district.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addresses a press conference.(PTI)

Chowdhury, in a letter to Adhikari, said the public notice issued by the state government on May 13 regarding adherence to "Animal Slaughter Guidelines" has caused confusion and unrest in Murshidabad, where the minority community constitutes the majority of the population.

Suggesting a practical resolution, Chowdhury asked the chief minister to direct the Murshidabad district administration to identify and demarcate specific locations where people could practise customs associated with their religious faith.

"Such identified and demarcated locations would be used solely for customary practises associated with the religious grouping. This approach will be an ideal solution for putting to rest the unease the notice may be causing," he wrote.

The May 13 notice reiterates that no slaughter of bulls, bullocks, cows, calves or male and female buffaloes can take place without an officially issued fitness certificate, which can only be jointly granted by the chairman of a municipality or the Sabhapati of a panchayat samiti along with a government veterinary surgeon.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
 
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