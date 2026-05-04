Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: A stalwart of congress politics in Bengal | 5 facts about him

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is a senior Indian politician of the Indian National Congress who rose from West Bengal state politics to become a prominent national leader. He entered politics in the 1970s with links to the Naxalite movement before formally joining the Congress during the Rajiv Gandhi era. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is contesting from Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. (PTI)

Over time, he built a strong base in Murshidabad, first as an MLA from Nabagram and later as a long-serving MP from Berhampore, emerging as one of the party’s most influential leaders in the region.

His political career includes major electoral victories, organisational roles, and ministerial responsibilities.

After a narrow defeat in 1991, he won Nabagram in 1996 and entered the Lok Sabha in 1999 with a strong mandate from Berhampore. He went on to hold key parliamentary committee positions and served as Minister of State for Railways in 2012. However, in a major setback, he lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Berhampore to Yusuf Pathan by a large margin.

Also read :https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/kolkata-news/bengal-assembly-polls-the-congress-hopes-to-regain-lost-ground-in-4-districts-101776777333329.html