Cauvery issue: K’taka told to release 5,000 cusecs water to TN

The Cauvery Water Management Authority has asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, according to a statement released by the body after an emergency meeting on Monday in which both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu made representations.

During the meeting which lasted nearly two hours in New Delhi, representatives from Tamil Nadu said the state wants 12,500 cusecs while Karnataka has said it could release only 3,000 cusecs.

Karnataka cited its inability to provide the quantum of water Tamil Nadu wants on account of poor rains. There is a 19% rain deficit in the southern state so far this year.

“Taking note of the severity of drought in the Cauvery Basin in Karnataka, which has been increasing and putting at greater risk even drinking water needs and minimum needs of irrigation, the state made submissions that it is not in a position to release water unless the inflows into reservoirs improve,” a statement released by the CWMA.

“In turn, Tamil Nadu urged for releasing 12,500 cusecs of water (which is inclusive of backlog 6,500 cusecs) for the next 15 days,” the statement added.

It said “Karnataka has to ensure 5,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu for the next 15 days as indicated by CWRC (effective from 13th Sep 2023 for 15 days).”

Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on September 12 asked Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu till September 28. This decision mirrored a similar order issued on August 28, to which the state government had submitted a compliance report.

The Karnataka government is yet to react to the CWMA orders.

On Monday morning Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state government is committed to protecting the interests of its people in the ongoing Cauvery water dispute. He announced the government’s intention to present a strong case before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and also seek intervention from the Supreme Court.

“The state of Karnataka is fully prepared to present its arguments effectively before the CWMA. We will convince them that there is no water due to the non-availability of rain. We will also approach the Supreme Court and plead before the court to evaluate the existing situation in the state,” he said.

Shivakumar also mentioned that he had a meeting with Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat, during which he provided a detailed overview of the ground realities in Karnataka. “I handed over a letter to the Union Minister, which was authored by our Chief Minister. In the letter, we have earnestly requested his mediation in resolving this crisis,” he added.

In response to reports that an all-party delegation from the state had not secured an appointment with the Prime Minister, Shivakumar clarified: “The Prime Minister’s office has not yet granted us an audience. It’s important to clarify that Tamil Nadu is misrepresenting this fact.”

