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CBI arrests DGCA deputy director, senior executive of private firm in bribery case

It is alleged that Bharat Mathur, a senior vice president in a major corporate group, was arrested for bribing the DGCA official of ₹2.5 lakh.

Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 07:45 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Mudavath Devula, Deputy Director General at the Airworthiness Directorate, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), along with a representative of a private company in a bribery case.

The CBI has arrested two persons, including a deputy director of the DGCA in a bribery case. (File)(Representative image)

Bharat Mathur, a senior vice president in a major corporate group, was also arrested for bribing the DGCA official of 2.5 lakh.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Deputy Director General at the Airworthiness Directorate, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Headquarters, New Delhi along with a representative of a private company in a bribery case of Rs. 2.5 Lakhs resulting in the seizure of the entire amount,” a statement of the probe agency said.

The accused deputy director allegedly demanded undue advantage from private persons in lieu of issuing approvals and permissions for applications pending with DGCA for a private aerospace company, statement added.

The CBI registered the case on April 18 against the DGCA official and Bharat Mathur and a search was conducted at premises of the accused public servant and the company representative.

 
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