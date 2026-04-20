CBI arrests DGCA official, Reliance-linked executive in drone import bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a deputy director general of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and a senior executive of a private company in a ₹2.5 lakh bribery case involving approvals for drone imports, the agency said on Sunday. Representational image. (Unsplash)

The CBI FIR identifies the private executive as Bharat Mathur, a senior vice-president at Reliance Industries Ltd and associated with Asteria Aerospace Ltd. According to the FIR seen by HT, Mathur allegedly contacted DGCA official M Devula in March regarding pending applications for drone imports.

In a statement, a Reliance spokesperson said Mathur was engaged as a consultant and that the company was “not aware of any transaction involving him of the nature being referred to, nor have we approved any such unauthorised transaction.”

The CBI said the two were caught while the bribe was being exchanged on Sunday. Subsequent searches at Devula’s residence and other premises led to the recovery of ₹37 lakh in cash, besides gold, silver and multiple digital devices.

According to the FIR, it was “settled” that ₹5 lakh per file would be paid as bribe to process approvals. The agency alleged that Devula demanded undue advantage in return for clearing applications pending with the regulator and had acted in connivance with private entities.

The FIR further adds that Mathur met Devula on April 17 at the DGCA office, where he was assured that the approvals would be completed on the same day. Devula allegedly asked him to deliver the money at Essex Farms near IIT Delhi flyover on April 18.

Both Devula and Mathur, along with Asteria Aerospace Ltd and other unknown persons, have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Asteria Aerospace counts Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, as a majority shareholder.

Queries sent to Asteria Aerospace did not elicit a response till the time of going to press.

The arrests come at a time when the DGCA is under heightened scrutiny following a series of crises in the civil aviation sector, including the Air India crash in Ahmedabad in June, widespread Indigo flight disruptions in December, a private jet crash involving Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and rising operational pressures linked to the West Asia crisis.