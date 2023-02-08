Home / India News / CBI arrests Hyderabad's CA, former aide of KCR's daughter, in Delhi liquor case: Report

CBI arrests Hyderabad's CA, former aide of KCR's daughter, in Delhi liquor case: Report

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 08:36 AM IST

The CBI arrested Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantla in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. He is believed to have served as an auditor of Kavitha.

Butchibabu Gorantla has worked as the personal auditor of many incuding Kavitha.(PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

The CBI on Wednesday arrested Butchi Babu Gorantla, a Hyderabad-based chartered accountant for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy, news agency ANI reported. Butchubabu Gorantla is believed to be a former aide of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter MLC Kavitha whose name has already been dragged into the case. The policy caused 'wrongful gain' to Hyderabad's wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners, the agency said. He will be produced in court today. Read | Delhi liquor policy: WhatsApp chats, call records evidence in ED charge sheet

The CA was summoned to Delhi and was arrested late on Tuesday as he was non-cooperative and his responses were found to be evasive, news agency PTI reported.

This is not the first time that the CA's name has come up in the case. In 2022, his residence in Aravind Nagar, Domalguda was raided by the Enforcement Directorate as he served as the personal auditor of many eminent persons including Kavitha.

Kavitha was questioned by the CBI in connection with the policy and denied all allegations of receiving kickbacks through the policy.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been named as the prime accused in the case of alleged violations in the Delhi Liquor Police 2021-22. It was scrapped in the wake of the row. It was alleged that there was a South cartel of liquor contractors who gave 100 crore to AAP functionaries to get an advantage in the liquor policy. This cartel included P Sarath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma, BRS MLA Kavitha and YSRC MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

