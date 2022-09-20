Home / India News / CBI arrests key suspect in TMC leader’s murder

CBI arrests key suspect in TMC leader’s murder

india news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 08:17 AM IST

Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh’s murder triggered the March 21 massacre at Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district

Four of the 10 accused in the murder were arrested earlier. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Sona Sheikh, one of the key suspects in ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh’s murder, which triggered the March 21 massacre at Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Nine women and an eight-year-old girl were among 10 people killed in the massacre after a mob allegedly comprising Bhadu Sheikh’s associates set three houses on fire. The Calcutta high court ordered the CBI probe into the massacre. Sona Sheikh was arrested on Monday from Siuri town in Birbhum and produced in a court in Rampurhat, which remanded him in four-day CBI custody.

Four of the 10 accused in the murder were arrested earlier and the first charge sheet in the case was filed in the Rampurhat court on June 20.

The CBI registered the murder case on April 8 in compliance with the high court order on the same day. Local police initially probed the murder.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
