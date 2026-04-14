The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday requested the Telangana state high court to give two weeks’ time to decide on reopening the investigation into the murder of former minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Y S Vivekananda Reddy on March 14, 2019. CBI asks time to take up further probe in ex-minister murder case

The high court, which took up the hearing on a petition filed by Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr N Sunitha Reddy last month, seeking directions to the CBI to conduct further investigation in the case, posted the case for further hearing on April 27.

In her petition, Sunitha argued that the CBI had not fully probed several aspects of the case and that many doubts remain unanswered. She contended that certain angles were inadequately investigated and some suspicious elements were overlooked.

The case is already under CBI investigation following directions from the Supreme Court of India. The agency had earlier examined technical evidence, including call data records between individuals, and filed a supplementary charge sheet on March 11, stating that it could not find any further evidence against certain individuals, suspected to be aware of the Vivekananda Reddy’s murder well in advance.

However, expressing dissatisfaction with the findings, the petitioner has urged the high court to set aside the earlier CBI court orders and direct a more comprehensive probe into unresolved aspects.

On March 11, the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions filed by Suneetha seeking to cancel the bail granted to the accused in her father’s murder case, as the CBI submitted that it filed the third supplementary charge sheet and completed the investigation.