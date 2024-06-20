CBI begins probe after UGC-NET 2024 cancelled due to paper leak
The agency has filed an FIR under sections of criminal conspiracy and cheating.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday launched a probe into the UGC-NET 2024 ‘scam,’ a day after the Union education ministry cancelled the exam due to the paper being leaked.
“A case has been registered against unknown persons for compromising the integrity of the UGC NET exam conducted on June 18,” the agency said in a statement. The case has been filed under sections of criminal conspiracy and cheating.
The exam took place on June 18.
What led to the cancellation of UGC-NET 2024?
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan – already facing severe flak over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam, held on May 5 – asserted that the UGC-NET 2024 question paper was leaked on Darknet.
“Soon after it was clear that the UGC-NET question paper on Darknet matches the original question paper of UGC-NET, we decided to cancel the examination,” Pradhan said at a media briefing.
Also Read | PM incapable of stopping paper leaks: Rahul Gandhi after Centre cancels NET-UGC
In its Wednesday statement announcing the cancellation, the education ministry stated that there were ‘prima facie indications’ that the integrity of the exam was ‘compromised.’
“A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for thorough investigation in the matter,” the ministry noted in its statement.
According to M Jagadesh Kumar, chairperson, University Grants Commission (UGC), around 81% of more than 11.21 lakh registered candidates appeared for the National Eligibility Test (NET) in 317 cities.
Organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which also holds NEET-UG, UGC-NET is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.