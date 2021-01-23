IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / CBI books Cambridge Analytica over Facebook data theft
The agency said that the app illegally collected additional unauthorised data of users as well as their friends’ network on Facebook; in all, data of 335 users and their network of 562,000 of their friends were compromised.(File photo)
The agency said that the app illegally collected additional unauthorised data of users as well as their friends’ network on Facebook; in all, data of 335 users and their network of 562,000 of their friends were compromised.(File photo)
india news

CBI books Cambridge Analytica over Facebook data theft

The CBI enquiry revealed that Kogan, founder and director of Global Science Research, created a Facebook app, “thisisyourdigitallife”; the app was authorised to collect certain specific data of the users for academic and research purposes.
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:52 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Alexander Nix of British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica (CA) and Aleksandr Kogan of Global Science Research Limited, UK, for allegedly harvesting personal data of up to 562,000 Indians from Facebook for commercial purposes, officials said on Friday.

The move comes after a two-year-long investigation.

The CBI enquiry revealed that Kogan, founder and director of Global Science Research, created a Facebook app, “thisisyourdigitallife”; the app was authorised to collect certain specific data of the users for academic and research purposes.

The agency said that the app illegally collected additional unauthorised data of users as well as their friends’ network on Facebook; in all, data of 335 users and their network of 562,000 of their friends were compromised. Globally, it is believed that the app compromised the data of 87 million Facebook users.

Kogan has been named as accused in the CBI First Information Report (FIR) registered on January 19 and has been charged under sections of criminal conspiracy and the Information Technology Act.


Cambridge Analytica came under scrutiny sometime around March 2018 when several international media platforms, citing former CA employees, associates and documents, claimed that the company had harvested private information without their consent from the Facebook profiles of 87 million Facebook accounts.

The reports said the data may have been used to shape the outcomes of the 2016 US presidential election as well as the 2016 Brexit referendum. Last year, the UK Information Commissioner said CA was not involved in the Brexit vote.

Union law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Rajya Sabha in 2018 that the probe will be handed over to the CBI.

The anti-corruption agency launched a preliminary enquiry (PE), a precursor to an FIR, against CA in July 2018 on a complaint by the ministry of electronics and information technology.

During the enquiry, CBI contacted 335 app users out of which six responded to the agency and were examined during the course of enquiry. “They unanimously stated that they were misled by the app and were not aware of the fact that their personal (data) and (their) friends’ data was harvested. They also said that they would not have used the app if they knew that it would do so,” the CBI FIR added. HT has reviewed a copy of the FIR.

Global Science Research, CBI said, entered into a criminal conspiracy with CA in 2014 .

“Facebook had collected written certificates from Kogan (Global Science Research) and CA during 2016-17 declaring that all such data obtained by them through the app, thisisyourdigitallife, was accounted for and destroyed. This facts confirms that Global Science harvested data sets and provided the same to CA for commercial purposes,” the CBI FIR stated.

The FIR also adds that the agency could not ascertain the veracity of claims by Global Science and CA that they had destroyed the data sets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cambridge analytica facebook inc
app
Close
e-paper
The Congress called the strike in support of the 12-point charter of demands that included proper health services at the Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital, the state’s lone dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Agartala and other Covid Care Centres, giving <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh to the kin of Covid-19 victims and withdrawal of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s anti-media remark. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
The Congress called the strike in support of the 12-point charter of demands that included proper health services at the Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital, the state’s lone dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Agartala and other Covid Care Centres, giving 10 lakh to the kin of Covid-19 victims and withdrawal of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s anti-media remark. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Congress to elect new president by June

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:01 AM IST
The Congress Election Authority (CEA), the party’s panel in charge of the elections, proposed a timeline between May 15 and 30 to hold organisational elections, although some leaders, particularly those in charge of poll-bound states, said this could clash with the assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agency said that the app illegally collected additional unauthorised data of users as well as their friends’ network on Facebook; in all, data of 335 users and their network of 562,000 of their friends were compromised.(File photo)
The agency said that the app illegally collected additional unauthorised data of users as well as their friends’ network on Facebook; in all, data of 335 users and their network of 562,000 of their friends were compromised.(File photo)
india news

CBI books Cambridge Analytica over Facebook data theft

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:52 AM IST
The CBI enquiry revealed that Kogan, founder and director of Global Science Research, created a Facebook app, “thisisyourdigitallife”; the app was authorised to collect certain specific data of the users for academic and research purposes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officers have maintained that no official permission has yet been given to the protesters for the rally since it could create a law and order problem on the Republic Day and trigger traffic chaos.(PTI file photo)
Police officers have maintained that no official permission has yet been given to the protesters for the rally since it could create a law and order problem on the Republic Day and trigger traffic chaos.(PTI file photo)
india news

Police proposes route map for tractor rally, farmers to respond today

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:27 AM IST
Until Friday night, it was not clear if the police had proposed a route inside the national Capital or on the highways connecting Delhi. Senior police officers are holding talks with the farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws over their planned tractor rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the current claims and counter claims over Bose is geared toward electoral gains, his memory endures because of the many what-ifs associated with him.(HT Archives)
While the current claims and counter claims over Bose is geared toward electoral gains, his memory endures because of the many what-ifs associated with him.(HT Archives)
india news

The patriot whose legend lives on...

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:24 AM IST
As West Bengal heads to elections this year, Netaji’s legacy is once again up for grabs. The central government has announced that Netaji’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MGNREGS, a rural jobs guarantee programme, stipulates that half the employment generated by the scheme be earmarked for women.(HT file photo. Representative image)
MGNREGS, a rural jobs guarantee programme, stipulates that half the employment generated by the scheme be earmarked for women.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Record 3 billion days of work generated but women’s share shrinks

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:19 AM IST
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Jobs Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has this financial year generated 3.11 billion days of work, 460 million days more than last year, according to data by the ministry of rural development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mufti also indicated that she had misgivings about the alliance.(PTI File Photo)
Mufti also indicated that she had misgivings about the alliance.(PTI File Photo)
india news

BJP is treating J&K like a political laboratory: Mehbooba Mufti

By Harinder Baweja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:15 AM IST
She admitted that the alliance between her People’s Democratic Party and the BJP was her father’s idea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An alumni of BHU, the BSP leader is known for his deep insight into UP politics and JD-U is all set to enter into the political arena in UP in the next assembly elections. (HT FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
An alumni of BHU, the BSP leader is known for his deep insight into UP politics and JD-U is all set to enter into the political arena in UP in the next assembly elections. (HT FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Sole BSP MLA Md Jama Khan set to join JD(U) in Bihar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:56 AM IST
  • Khan won from the Chainpur Assembly seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in the 2020 assembly elections and is all set to join JD-U soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccination target for Friday was 3,703 healthcare workers of which 2,308 were vaccinated in 35 sessions. (FILE PHOTO).(AP)
The vaccination target for Friday was 3,703 healthcare workers of which 2,308 were vaccinated in 35 sessions. (FILE PHOTO).(AP)
india news

Uttarakhand reports 62% vaccination, more than 10,000 health workers inoculated

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:43 AM IST
  • Since January 16, a total of 10,514 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Uttarakhand in 171 sessions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has offered 4.38 hectares of land to saints near Ganga.(Photo@tsrawatbjp)
The government has offered 4.38 hectares of land to saints near Ganga.(Photo@tsrawatbjp)
india news

Uttarakhand accepts saints’ request for burial land to check jal samadhi

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The decision was taken by the state government during the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at the CM house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AASU, which spearheaded the anti-CAA protests in the state in December 2019 and also last month, launched a 3-day protest against the legislation beginning Friday. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
AASU, which spearheaded the anti-CAA protests in the state in December 2019 and also last month, launched a 3-day protest against the legislation beginning Friday. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Ahead of PM Modi’s Assam visit, AASU takes out torch rallies against CAA

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:48 AM IST
  • The PM is scheduled to address a public rally at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district on Saturday and distribute land allotment certificates to over 1,06,000 landless people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Short of attendance while pregnant, DU law student gets relief from top court

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:30 AM IST
  • The petitioner, had joined the 3-year law course at Law Centre-II of the Faculty of Law, Delhi University in August 2016. She was a married woman who attended the evening law course and successfully cleared three semesters. In the fourth semester, she became pregnant and could not attend classes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurating the state's first child-friendly police station in Dehradun on Friday. (Paras Negi/HT PHOTO).
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurating the state's first child-friendly police station in Dehradun on Friday. (Paras Negi/HT PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand CM announces 1 crore fund for welfare of orphans, street kids

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • The child-friendly police station has been developed under an initiative by the state commission for protection of child rights and police to provide a friendly environment to the children on the streets to prevent them from stepping into the world of crime.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Covaxin well-tolerated: Phase 1 peer-review

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi Bharat Biotech Covaxin was well tolerated with no vaccine-related serious adverse events in a small group of volunteers, according to a peer review of the company’s phase 1 clinical trials published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Cong wants JPC to probe ‘security breach’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest executive body, on Friday stepped up its attack on the chat transcripts between journalist Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta, demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into what it called a breach of national security
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Local Body elections: Andhra govt, state poll panel at loggerheads

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Hyderabad : The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government of Andhra Pradesh and state election commissioner (SEC) Ramesh Kumar on Friday headed for a showdown over the conduct of elections to village councils in the state in February
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP