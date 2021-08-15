CBI declares 5L reward for info on Dhanbad judge’s death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for anyone sharing “information of importance” on the death of Dhanbad additional sessions judge Uttam Anand, who was fatally knocked down by a three-wheeler on July 28, people familiar with the development said on Sunday.

“If anyone has any information of importance, it can be shared with the special crime team of the CBI housed at the CSIR Satkar guest house in Dhanbad through phone numbers 7827728856, 011-24368640 and 24368641. Cash reward of ₹5 lakh will be given to the person who will furnish worthwhile information relating to the crime,” a notice issued by the central agency’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the case, read.

“The name of the informant will be kept secret,” it added.

The Supreme Court as well as the Jharkhand high court had taken suo motu cognizance of the hit-and-run incident after CCTV footage showed the three-wheeler deliberately swerving on an empty road to knock down the judge. The auto-rickshaw, which was allegedly stolen from Dhanbad, was later recovered from the neighbouring Giridih district that night.

Two persons who were driving the three-wheeler, identified as driver Lakhan Verma and his associate Rahul Verma, were arrested by Jharkhand police the next morning.

The apex court had directed the central agency to file a status report on the matter every week with the high court.

On Thursday, the CBI submitted its first report with the Jharkhand high court, sharing details of the investigation carried out so far, including recreation of the scene of crime and the interrogation of the two accused.

The CBI had taken over the probe after the Supreme Court said the incident had larger ramifications for the independence of the judiciary. The state government had also recommended an investigation by the central agency into the case.