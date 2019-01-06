‘CBI doesn’t vote’: Akhilesh attacks BJP over timing of probe in mining scam

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who is under the scanner in the Uttar Pradesh mining scam, today said he is not afraid to face the CBI but accused the ruling BJP of using the probe agency for its own political purposes.

“Once again, I will get a chance to meet the CBI. Once a similar thing had happened during the Congress regime. If CBI asks questions, we will reply; but the BJP will get a reply from people..... So far as the neutrality of the CBI is concerned, guess you all have to analyse that,” Akhilesh Yadav, who was chief minister when the scam allegedly took place, told media persons on the sidelines of an event at the party headquarters here.

Akhilesh Yadav and another senior party leader are likely to be summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which conducted searches on Saturday at 14 locations in connection with the scam where it is alleged that the public servants allowed illegal mining during 2012-16 and illegally renewed licences despite a ban by National Green Tribunal, officials said, according to PTI.

The SP chief warned the BJP that it will have to face “the same culture that it is leaving behind”. “It (the BJP) had spent Rs 5,000 crore in last polls. Don’t know from where all, and from whom all it took money. This time BJP also has CBI so it will use CBI,” he alleged.

“BJP has shown its true colours... that it will go to any extent in the next polls, using anything - be it money or CBI. BJP must understand that CBI does not vote, it is people who vote,” he added.

With the CBI, which had taken over the case in 2016 on the directions of the Allahabad High Court, making public its FIR on Saturday when the Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party indicated they were close to ironing their seat-sharing agreement for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said that the two parties will ally and contest polls together.

“Whatever CBI has to do, let it,” he said.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 17:52 IST