Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / CBI files 4 more charge sheets in case of derogatory posts on judges
india news

CBI files 4 more charge sheets in case of derogatory posts on judges

CBI spokesperson said that after taking over the probe, CBI had got the posts removed from the social media platforms
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:42 AM IST
The agency had taken over the probe in the matter in November last year against 16 accused on the orders of Andhra Pradesh high court.(Mint Print)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed four separate charge sheets against four individuals in its probe into alleged derogatory posts on social media against the judges and judiciary in Andhra Pradesh.

The agency had taken over the probe in the matter in November last year against 16 accused on the orders of Andhra Pradesh high court. It was alleged that the key personnel occupying posts of prominence in the State of Andhra Pradesh by intentionally targeting the Judiciary, made derogatory posts on social media platform against Judges and Judiciary following some Court verdicts delivered by the Judges of Hon’ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

Those chargesheeted are - Dhani Reddy Konda Reddy, Pamula Sudheer, Adarsh Pattapu alias Aadarsh Reddy and Lavanuru Samba Siva Reddy @ Siva Reddy. Earlier, on September 2, the first chargesheet was filed against another accused - Lingareddy Rajasekhar, who was arrested on July 9.

CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said on Monday that after taking over the probe, CBI had got objectionable posts removed from the social media platforms, public domains and a lot of such posts/accounts were removed from internet. It was only after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana lamented the central agency last month saying it doesn’t help the judiciary, that it initiated action in the case.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
central bureau of investigation
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

J&K curbs may violate human rights; use of UAPA worrying, says UNHRC chief

Supreme Court stays HP high court order to set up district Covid control committees

India to open space sector for foreign investment; target 10% of global market share

India vaccinations cross 750 million
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP