CBI files chargesheet against Anand Giri, 2 others in Narendra Giri death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed its chargesheet in the case of mysterious death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad head Acharya Narendra Giri against his disciple Anand Giri and two others, officials said.

Narendra Giri, former president of India's largest organisation of saints, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math in Allahabad on September 20.

In its chargesheet, the CBI has charged Anant Giri, priest of Allahabad's Bade Hanuman Temple Addhya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari with criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide, news agency PTI said.

A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident, in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned. All three are in judicial custody.

The Centre had given the case to the CBI within days of the incident on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The state government had recommend a CBI probe into the matter on the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier constituted an 18-member SIT which had arrested Anand Giri from Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Anand Giri has been lodged in Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj since September 22.

(With inputs from agencies)