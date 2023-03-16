CBI files FIR against ex-Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in illegal snooping case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed an FIR against former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and five others in the ‘Feedback Unit’ which allegedly was keeping tab on opposition parties, government officials etc.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.(ANI)

On February 22, the Centre had granted sanction to the central agency to prosecute the Aam Aadmi Party leader over allegations of collecting ‘political intelligence’ through the Delhi government department.

The Aam Aadmi Party regime had proposed setting up the ‘Feedback Unit’ in 2015 to collect relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government.

The CBI had alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the proposal in the cabinet meeting, but no agenda note was circulated. It alleged that no sanction from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor was obtained for the appointments in this unit.

"The Feedback Unit, in addition to collecting the mandated information, also collected political intelligence/intelligence qua miscellaneous issues," the CBI said in its preliminary inquiry report."Use of FBU to this extent for the purpose of gathering political intelligence for AAP or for its convenor Arvind Kejriwal can reasonably be interpreted to mean and constitute the obtaining of valuable things or pecuniary advantage, as gathering this information otherwise would necessarily have entailed spending money," the CBI alleged.The FIR spells more trouble for Sisodia, who is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate over allegations of money laundering in the Delhi excise policy case. He was arrested by the CBI over alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation in the excise policy, and sent to judicial custody. The Aam Aadmi Party was interrogated by the ED repeatedly, which arrested him on March 9.(With PTI inputs)

