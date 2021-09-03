CBI files its first charge sheet in Bengal post-poll violence probe

Kolkata:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed its first charge sheet in the ongoing probe into post-poll violence in West Bengal and accused two men, who were earlier arrested by the local police, of murdering a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Birbhum district in May, said lawyers aware of the development.

The charge sheet was filed at the Rampurhat sub-division civil and criminal court in Birbhum, 10 days after the CBI took over the investigation on the direction of Calcutta high court.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a CBI official said. “It’s a procedural step. Charges have to be filed within 90 days of arrest so that the accused doesn’t get default bail.”

Manoj Jaiswal, 42, a construction material trader, was killed in the Nalhati area of Birbum on May 14. Though a resident of Kolkata, Jaiswal was running his business from Nalhati. The BJP claimed that he joined the party a month before the March-April polls. The local police registered a first information report (FIR) against five suspects of whom three are in judicial custody.

CBI officers visited Nalhati on August 29 and recorded the statements of Jaiswal’s family members.

The charge sheet named Moinuddin Sheikh, who was arrested on June 8, and Imran Sheikh, who surrendered before the police on August 20. The CBI told the court that it has not yet found enough evidence against Ajimuddin Sheikh who surrendered on June 17.

Faruk Ali and Jahedi Hasan, the rest of the accused, are allegedly absconding. All five are residents of Nalhati.

In Birbhum district, which is considered a Trinamool Congress (TMC) stronghold, the ruling party retained 10 of the 11 assembly seats. “Jaiswal was murdered by TMC workers because he worked hard for our party,” said Dhruba Saha, the BJP’s Birbhum unit president.

According to police records, Jaiswal left his home at Jagdharipara on the morning of May 14. Hours later, his body was found beside an irrigation canal near the Nalhati-Murarai road. Postmortem examination indicated that he was lynched, said a police officer who did not want to be named.

No TMC leader HT reached out to commented on the chargesheet.

The Calcutta high court on July 19 ordered a CBI probe into all allegations of post-poll murder and rape and asked the central agency to file its report in six weeks. The CBI has so far registered more than 30 cases in the districts and one murder case in Kolkata.

The CBI has formed four teams for the probe. Each team comprises deputy inspector generals and superintendents from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka and other states. Every team is headed by a joint director. The Central Reserve Police Force is providing security to the officers.

On June 18, the Calcutta high court asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to probe the allegations of murder, rape, extortion, and arson that were raised from across the state after the state polls. The BJP has alleged that more than 30 of its workers have been killed since May 2 when the poll results were declared.

After studying the final report the NHRC filed on July 13, the high court ordered a CBI probe into the allegations of murder and rape and a parallel probe into other offences by a three-member special investigation team (SIT) comprising IPS officers posted in West Bengal. The state formed the SIT on Thursday.

The NHRC recommended a CBI probe and said the court cases should be heard outside the state. The state government told the court that the NHRC report was biased and prepared with a political motive.

Earlier on Wednesday, the West Bengal government filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta high court’s order for a CBI probe, accusing the central agency of acting at the behest of the central government to target TMC members.