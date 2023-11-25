CBI files PE to probe ‘cash-for-query’ allegations against Mahua Moitra

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) to probe the allegations against Trinamool Congress (TMC) member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra that she took bribes to raise questions in the Lower House, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

The agency’s investigation in the alleged “cash-for-query” matter is based on a reference by Lokpal, the anti-corruption authority which looks into the complaints against public servants, officials said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey had approached Lokpal with a complaint against Moitra alleging that she was asking questions in the Lok Sabha with the intention of targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Confirming the probe, a CBI officer said, “We have registered a PE to probe the matter referred to us by the Lokpal (against Mahua Moitra)”.

A PE is the precursor and formal enquiry into any matter for CBI to decide whether it wants to convert it into a regular case (a first information report) based on available evidence or close it. The agency is empowered to examine documents, summon a person for questioning but cannot carry out searches or make arrests, according to the agency’s manual.

The Lok Sabha ethics committee earlier this month adopted a report recommending the expulsion of Moitra for sharing her login credentials and password with an unauthorised person, its impact on national security, and finding that it amounted to unethical conduct and contempt of the House.

The recommendations of the report, which was adopted by a margin of 6-4, also mentioned that Moitra accepted “money — cash and kind, amenities and various other facilities” from businessman Darshan Hiranandani, with whom the password and login details were shared. It also noted that 50 out of the 61 questions asked by Moitra in Parliament sought information “with the intent of protecting or perpetuating business interests” of Hiranandani.

“Moitra had deliberately shared her Lok Sabha login credentials with Darshan Hiranandani, a business tycoon, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, thereby, facilitating him to operate the same from Dubai for raising parliamentary questions in Lok Sabha. Therefore, Smt Mahua Moitra is guilty of unethical conduct, breach of her privileges available to members of Parliament and contempt of the House,” the panel concluded.

Moitra had told the committee on November 2 that there was no substantial evidence in the affidavit of businessman Darshan Hiranandani against her to substantiate the cash-for-query allegations, and accused lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, her former friend, of lodging a bogus complaint after their relationship ended.

The ethics panel report that recommended her expulsion will now be placed on the floor of the Lok Sabha on the first day of the winter session.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said earlier this week that plans were in the works to expel Moitra from Parliament but any such action would help the lawmaker from Krishnanagar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The controversy began last month after BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on the basis of a complaint by Dehradai, who alleged Moitra accepted money and favours to ask questions in Parliament. Moitra denied the charges that she received gifts, and asked other parliamentarians if they never shared their passwords.

