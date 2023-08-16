Home / India News / CBI forms 53-member team to probe Manipur sexual assault case

CBI forms 53-member team to probe Manipur sexual assault case

ByHT News Desk
Aug 16, 2023 09:09 PM IST

On July 29, the CBI had taken over the probe into the case in which three women were stripped, paraded naked and assaulted in Manipur on May 4.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday set up a 53-member team to probe Manipur sexual assault cases. The team comprises two women deputy inspector generals (DIG), i.e Lovely Katiyar and Nirmala Devi S.

On July 29, the central agency had taken over the investigation into the sexual assault case in which three women were stripped, paraded naked and assaulted, with one of them gang-raped by a mob in Manipur on May 4.

The CBI's special investigation team is already probing six other cases of violence in the northeastern state and the loot of weapons from state armouries.

More than 160 people have lost their lives in the ethnic clashes which erupted between Meitei and Kuki communities on May 3. The violence took place after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The CBI took over the Manipur sexual assault case on July 29.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Many people have been rendered homeless in the violence, with some even seeking shelter in neighbouring states, as their houses have been gutted in the ethnic strife.

During his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,"In the last few weeks, a phase of violence was witnessed in the northeast, especially in Manipur. Several people lost their lives, and the honour of mothers and daughters was tarnished. However, reports of peace have come during the last few days".

During his address to the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion, PM Modi had said,“I want to tell the people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you".

