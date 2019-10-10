e-paper
CBI gets two more months for probe in Asthana case

Additional solicitor general Vikramjit Banerjee, representing the CBI, said Letters Rogatory (LRs) have been sent to the US and UAE and the response is awaited due to which the investigation could not be completed.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2019 02:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Delhi high court Wednesday granted two more months to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete the investigation in a bribery case allegedly involving the agency’s then special director Rakesh Asthana, making it clear that further time will not be given.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru observed that the probe cannot be delayed indefinitely and it should have been completed by now.

The court passed the order while disposing of a plea by the CBI seeking time extension.

Additional solicitor general Vikramjit Banerjee, representing the CBI, said Letters Rogatory (LRs) have been sent to the US and UAE and the response is awaited due to which the investigation could not be completed.

He said LRs were sent to the US and UAE last month and last week respectively. He urged the court to grant at least three more months to complete the probe.

The CBI’s plea was opposed by the counsel for the three accused -- Asthana, the agency’s deputy superintendent of police Devender Kumar and businessman Manoj Prasad.

The counsel for the three accused argued that LRs were sent to the foreign nations only last month, even though the court’s order to complete the probe in 10 weeks passed in January. They said as per the CrPC and CBI manual, the time period to be concluded could not be extended beyond 90 days and one year, respectively.

CBI also filed in a sealed cover its status report detailing the steps taken by it to complete the investigation.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 02:34 IST

