CBI makes sixth arrest in Birbhum massacre; suspect bought petrol used in arson

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Ritan Sheikh, an e-rickshaw driver who allegedly bought the petrol used in the arson that claimed nine lives at Bogtui village in Birbhum district on the night of March 21, an official of the investigating agency said.

“Scrutiny of security camera footage showed Ritan Sheikh driving to a petrol pump at Rampurhat town in his e-rickshaw and buying petrol that he carried back to Bogtui village in plastic cans,” a CBI official said on condition of anonymity.

Bogtui village is located within 150 metres of the busy Rampurhat town.

Around 10 houses in Bogtui were attacked and set on fire around 9.30 pm on March 21 in retaliation to the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh who was attacked with bombs by four motorcycle-borne men around 8.30 pm.

Among the nine victims, six were women while two were children. The CBI has started the process of identifying them through DNA tests.

“Ritan was hiding since March 21. He returned to his home in Bogtui on Wednesday,” the CBI official added. A Rampurhat court sent Ritan Sheikh to CBI custody for three days.

A CBI team stationed at Rampurhat has taken into its possession several security camera recordings, including the one showing Bhadu Sheikh being murdered. A diary, containing the names and phone numbers of many people, was also recovered from an underground chamber at Bhadu Sheikh’s residence.

Ritan Sheikh is the sixth man to be arrested by CBI so far. The agency has also taken into custody the 22 people who were earlier held by the special investigation team (SIT) that chief minister Mamata Banerjee formed on March 23 amid a political uproar in Bengal. She said in public that the attackers and the victims all belonged to her party.

The Calcutta high court division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj ordered a CBI probe into the massacre on March 25, taking the SIT off the investigation. On April 8, the bench asked the CBI to probe Bhadu Sheikh’s murder as well.

The SIT arrested TMC’s Rampurhat community block unit president Anarul Hossain in connection with the massacre. Hossain, who is now in custody of the CBI, said he surrendered to the police under orders from the chief minister and claimed that he had been framed.

On Wednesday, a Birbhum court refused to allow the CBI to take Hossain for a polygraph test saying the consent of the accused is mandatory. Hossain’s lawyer argued before the court that the CBI had not explained to his client the implications and effects of the test.

Among the people held so far, two are minors who are lodged in a juvenile home. The CBI wants them to take the polygraph test as well but a special court of the juvenile justice board did not given permission for it till Thursday, officials said.