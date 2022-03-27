CBI, MHA, other govt departments apply for apprentices

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ministry of home affairs and other government departments have applied for apprentices for their respective departments, officials familiar with the developments told Hindustan Times on Sunday.

“The apprenticeship positions will be funded by the Skill Development ministry in the first year, followed by the ministry’s regularising their appointments,” an official on the condition of anonymity said, adding that the government has received over 100 requests so far.

The ministry of skill and entrepreneurship has sought information regarding apprenticeship opportunities across Union ministries, as it embarks on an effort to place 1,000 apprentices in 69 ministries and departments to encourage young people to learn “critical skills for securing decent employment”.

The apprentices will be paid up to ₹15,000 a month, according to documents reviewed by HT.

CBI is set to hire the highest number of apprentices, 30, most of whom will look after forensics. Each apprentice will be paid ₹15,000, with a total outlay of ₹5,400,000. This is followed by the department of official languages, which aims to hire 20 apprentices at ₹15,000 each, at a total cost of ₹3,600,000. The other ministries include the ministry of mines, 20, department of commerce, 9, ministry of food processing and industries, 15, and department of public enterprises, 5.

The apprenticeship, according to a letter, which is forwarded to all concerned departments by the ministry of information and broadcasting dated February 22, is aimed at “filling the gap of supply and demand of a skilled workforce and to meet the aspirations of the Indian youth through work-based learning and better employment opportunities”.

The programme has been initiated to “promote the uptake of domain-specific apprentices by various central ministries” under the skill ministry’s Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) programme. The ministry has designed an initiative to fund 1,000 apprentices across ministries and departments, with each receiving around 20 apprentices for a year.

“This initiative has been developed so that the youth of this country benefits from this knowledge and learn professional hands-on skills by way of domain-specific opportunities across central ministries,” the skill ministry letter dated January 21 stated.

SANKALP was launched with loan assistance of $250 million from the World Bank in 2018. It began on January 19, 2018, and will go on till March 2023.