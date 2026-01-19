CBI nabs two fugitives after over a decade

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two proclaimed offenders in separate cases, who had evaded capture for more than a decade, the agency said. In the second case, CBI officers arrested fugitive Tapan Pramanik on Sunday, who was wanted for 13 years in the Tripura chit fund case. (PTI)

The first accused, Tamanna Chakma alias Tamie May, was convicted along with 22 others on May 17, 2024, in a 14-year-old case of alleged misappropriation of compensation bills. The agency had also booked the then zonal manager of NPCC Ltd, Silchar (Assam), UP Mishra, and five others based on a complaint. The trial lasted nearly 12 years.

“During the trial proceedings, Chakma failed to appear before the trial court, and therefore, an arrest warrant was issued by the trial court. Further, persistent and sustained efforts were made to trace the accused during the course of the trial; however, she remained untraceable,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Chakma also skipped court after the judgment, the spokesperson said. The CBI’s Shillong team detained her on Saturday in Guwahati’s Geeta Nagar police station area, Assam, using inputs from field verification, physical surveillance, and thorough CDR analysis.

In the second case, CBI officers arrested fugitive Tapan Pramanik on Sunday, who was wanted for 13 years in the Tripura chit fund case. Pramanik, director of MPS Agro-Animal Projects Ltd, and others fell under CBI scrutiny on October 8, 2013. “It was alleged that the accused persons, through their agents, fraudulently and dishonestly collected huge amounts to the tune of ₹3 to 4 crore from the public on the pretext of investment of the collected money and misappropriated the said collected funds,” the spokesperson said in a separate statement.

The CBI filed the first charge sheet on October 13, 2015, and a supplementary one on May 31, 2019, naming Pramanik and others. “Pramanik did not join the investigation, and a charge sheet was filed against him as an absconder. An arrest warrant was issued against him by the court, but he could not be traced,” the statement added. The court declared him a proclaimed offender on January 16, 2023.

CBI officers tracked him via digital footprints, field verification, physical surveillance, and CDR analysis before arresting him in West Bengal’s Nadia district.