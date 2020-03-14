CBI registers a fresh case against YES Bank founder Kapoor, wife

india

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:08 IST

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Rana Kapoor and industrialist Gautam Thapar among others alleging that the private banker took a lavish 1.2-acre bungalow at 40, Amrita Shergill Marg in New Delhi at half its market price as “bribe” from Thapar in lieu of extending loan worth around Rs 1,900 crore to his group company.

The agency’s teams on Friday raided the premises of Kapoors, their company - Bliss Abode Pvt Ltd, Thapar’s Avantha Realty Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd in Delhi and Mumbai — said an official who did not wish to be named. Kapoors, their company Bliss Abode, Thapar and his company have been named as accused in the CBI FIR registered on Thursday evening.

Indiabulls, however, issued a statement denying any CBI raids. “The CBI raids have happened on Yes Bank/Rana Kapoor who have their offices in Indianbulls Finance Centre in the capacity of a tenant,”Amit Jain, company secretary, said in the statement.

A CBI official said the raid was conducted at Indiabulls office in Delhi.

Email query sent to Avantha remained unanswered.

The CBI has alleged that Rana Kapoor and his wife Bindu, a director in Bliss Abode - an alleged shell company with no business activity — bought the posh bungalow at Rs 378 crore, and it was immediately mortgaged to Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd for a loan of Rs 685 crore, Rs 307 less than the market price.

The CBI has termed this amount of Rs 307 crore as “bribe” in its FIR.

According to the transaction, Bliss Abode paid much less than market value to Thapar’s Avantha Group for alleged relaxation in other existing loans to group companies and for advancing new and additional loans.

The agency has alleged that the property was under mortgage with ICICI Bank, which was released in favour of Yes Bank through a loan of Rs 400 crore in 2016 given to Avantha Realty. As MD of Yes Bank at that time, Rana Kapoor approved this loan of Rs 400 crore to ARL as well as the release of property against the repayment of loan, the CBI said.

Rana Kapoor is suspected of been imvolved in money laundering worth Rs 4,300 crore, along with his family members, through 78 shell companies that are being probed for diversion of funds.A firm controlled by his three daughters had also received Rs 600 crore loan from troubled reality firm Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) which had been loaned a massive amount by the bank, which eventually turned into bad debt.

The family is being probed for suspicious transactions worth several thousand crores over the years.