CBI registers FIR in Disha Salian's death case; Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea named

Twelve days after the Bombay high court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian, the central agency on Monday said it has registered the First Information Report (FIR) in the case to commence the probe.

Disha Salian died after falling from a 12th-floor flat in Malad on June 9, 2020.. (File Photo)

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A CBI official, while confirming the development to HT today, said, "The FIR in the Disha Salian case has been registered as per the Bombay high court's orders." The official declined to provide any further details about the FIR, including the accused and the sections invoked.

FIR filed into death case

The CBI registered the FIR after recording the statement of Disha's father, Satish Salian, on Friday at its Mumbai office located at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), as the first step in its investigation.

After recording his statement at the CBI office in BKC, Salian said on Friday, “I have recorded my statement with the CBI, and you can learn about it tomorrow. I have spoken about those who were involved.”

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, Salian told HT, "Yes, I learnt that the FIR has been registered." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, Salian told HT, "Yes, I learnt that the FIR has been registered." {{/usCountry}}

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His lawyer, advocate Nilesh Ojha, claimed on Friday that in Salian’s statement, he gave additional information apart from what was submitted to the high court, and his statement will become part of the CBI’s FIR. “The key points in the statement were that Disha Salian was gang-raped and then murdered, and there was a cover-up to hide the crimes, in which some then police officers were also involved,” Ojha had said, alleging that several high-profile individuals and a former policeman had played a role in the case.

The CBI's FIR, registered on Sunday, is based on Satish Salian's statement, as per the court's order. HT accessed details of the FIR, which does not name any accused persons. The court, in its September 2 order, had clarified that "nobody shall be treated as an accused unless, in the opinion of the IO, there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against them”.

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The FIR has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to suspected offences, including criminal conspiracy, gang rape, murder, causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen offenders, public servants disobeying directions of law with intent to save persons from punishment, and public servants framing incorrect records with intent to save persons from punishment.

Disha, 24, died after falling from a 12th-floor flat in Malad on June 9, 2020. The Malwani police registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident and, on inquiry, concluded that it was a suicide and there was no evidence suggesting any foul play. A Special Investigation Team set up by the state government in December 2023 also found no foul play in Disha's death.

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Initially, Satish Salian and his wife too maintained that they did not suspect any foul play in the death of their daughter and specifically said so in their statements given to the Malwani police. However, last year, Salian approached the high court, seeking an independent probe into the incident, claiming that his daughter had been raped and murdered.

Acting on his petition, the high court on September 2 ordered a CBI probe in the case after finding that the ADR inquiry was inadequate and noticing certain discrepancies in the inquiry report.

FIR names Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea

As per the case's complainant, Satish Salian, the then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, father of Aditya Thackeray, and others also allegedly "played a significant role in the conspiracy and subsequent cover-up", as per the CBI FIR. The concerned public servants and police officers are also allegedly liable to be investigated for destruction or suppression of case papers, files and other public records, fabrication of official records, and misuse of public funds, manpower and police machinery for unlawful purposes and for shielding the offenders, according to the FIR.

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The persons whose roles allegedly require investigation in connection with the commission of the principal offences, criminal conspiracy, subsequent creation and propagation of the "false suicide story", and suppression, destruction and/or fabrication of evidence include Aditya Thackeray, Disha's then fiancé Rohan Roy, Bollywood actors Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi, Aditya Thackeray's bodyguards, the then girlfriend of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, ex-police officer Sachin Vaze, then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, then CM Uddhav Thackeray, DCP Vishal Thakur and then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Others whose alleged roles should be under the CBI's scanner, as per the case's complainant Satish, included then concerned officers of the Malwani police station that initially probed the death case, the doctors and staff concerned with the delayed post-mortem, the concerned officers of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Kalina, the security guards of the building where the incident occurred, and the senior members of the state SIT that found no foul play in the death, "including all the senior police officers under whose supervision the faulty investigation/inquiry was conducted; and other unknown persons involved in the commission of the offence and subsequent cover up".

'Extraordinary contradictions regarding victim’s phone': CBI FIR

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There are allegedly "extraordinary contradictions" regarding the victim (Disha Salian)'s mobile phone, the FIR alleged.

The FIR alleged that, as per Roy's statement/interview, the police had taken possession of Disha's mobile phone on June 9, 2020, at around 9.40 a.m. However, despite the phone having been shown as seized, media reports subsequently alleged that it remained active and was being operated thereafter, as alleged by the complainant in the FIR.

"When this fact became public, the police gave another explanation that the phone had been reopened only after Sushant Singh Rajput's death to verify a possible connection with his case. When even this explanation was found to be inconsistent with the available material, the earlier seizure records were allegedly suppressed/destroyed, and a different version regarding the date and circumstances of seizure was subsequently introduced in the official record, " the FIR said.

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The complainant alleged that Disha's mobile phone was actually possessed and operated by Waze and Aditya Thackeray. "The phone was allegedly accessed to identify the persons with whom the victim [Disha Salian / DS] had communicated information concerning the incident and the persons who could potentially become material witnesses or pose a threat to the persons involved, " the FIR said.

"After identifying such persons through the victim's mobile data and communications, potential witnesses were either eliminated, threatened, pressurised, or otherwise prevented from disclosing the information available with them, while the relevant data in victim DS's mobile phone was accessed, deleted, tampered with or otherwise compromised so as to destroy the evidentiary trail, " the FIR alleged.

The FIR further said that the medical and police records specifically established that vaginal and anal swabs were allegedly collected and sent to the Forensic Laboratory for examination.

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