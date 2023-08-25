CBI registers preliminary enquiry to probe mining in Jharkhand district

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) to probe the allegations of illegal mining in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand by Pankaj Mishra, an alleged aide of chief minister Hemant Soren, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. On Wednesday, a team of CBI officials visited Sahibganj to collect documents related to the case and inspect the alleged mining sites (AFP)

The development comes days after the Jharkhand high court ordered the CBI on August 18 to register a preliminary enquiry, which is a precursor to the first information report (FIR), in the case. The HC issued the order while hearing a petition filed by a local resident, Bijay Hansda, who alleged that stone mafias were carrying out illegal mining in Sahibganj district in connivance with government officials, including Mishra, for the last two-and-a-half years. The petition also alleged that the earthmoving machines being used to carry out blasts are causing cracks in the houses of villagers.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, however, refused to comment on the matter. “The matter is sub judice. We won’t like to comment over it,” party spokesperson Manoj Pandey said.

During the hearing earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate told the high court that Mishra controls the illegal stone mining activities and their transportation in Sahibganj.

Citing the ED’s submissions, Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi noted: “It has been further stated that Pankaj Mishra (is) the MLA representative of the Jharkhand chief minister and is a very influential person and he is directly involved in illegal mining in Sahibganj and its adjoining areas and the said Pankaj Mishra is already arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he is in jail custody.”

“The court finds that there are sufficient materials of illegal mining in the district of Sahibganj that too on the behest of one Pankaj Mishra and others and if such materials are there on the record, the court finds in view of the counter-affidavit filed by the respondent State of Jharkhand that the investigation is only an eyewash so far the illegal mining is concerned,” he added.

Ordering the CBI director to initiate a preliminary enquiry into the allegations, the court said once the preliminary enquiry is completed and report to that effect is submitted, the CBI director shall be at liberty to choose further course of action in accordance with law.

“If the director, CBI, comes to the conclusion that there is no reason to proceed further in the matter, he may pass appropriate order to that effect,” Justice Dwivedi said.