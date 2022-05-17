Home / India News / CBI raids Congress's Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas to Chinese: Sources
india news

CBI raids Congress's Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas to Chinese: Sources

  • The searches are linked to allegations that Chidambaram took illegal gratification of 50 lakh for facilitating visas for some Chinese nationals for working in a project in Punjab, people cited above said.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. (Sonu Mehta/HT File PHOTO)
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. (Sonu Mehta/HT File PHOTO)
Published on May 17, 2022 09:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at multiple residential and office premises of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, according to people familiar with the development. The searches are being conducted across nine locations in Mumbai, Chennai, Odisha, Punjab and Karnataka in connection with a fresh case against the Congress MP.

Chidambaram is accused of taking illegal gratification of 50 lakh for facilitating visas for some Chinese nationals for working on a project in Punjab, people cited above said. Around 260 visas were facilitated by Karti and others for the Chinese nationals.

"I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record," tweeted Karti Chidambaram in view of CBI searches at his premises.

Chidambaram has been facing multiple corruption cases and has already been charged in the INX Media money laundering case. He was arrested by CBI in February 2018 and was granted bail in March 2018 in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
p. chidambaram karti chidambaram central bureau of investigation + 1 more
p. chidambaram karti chidambaram central bureau of investigation
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out